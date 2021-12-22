Short Interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Increases By 19.1%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newpark Resources Company Profile
Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.
