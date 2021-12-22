Short Interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Increases By 19.1%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 184,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,776,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,779 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,025,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

