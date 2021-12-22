Short Interest in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Drops By 17.1%

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 134,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 72.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NL opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

