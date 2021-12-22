Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Drops By 17.4%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,947,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 601,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 552,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 113.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,482 shares during the period.

NYSE:BXMX opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

