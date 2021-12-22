Short Interest in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Decreases By 18.2%

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,570,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,572,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 569,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

