Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Decreases By 19.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. SMC has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $37.10.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

