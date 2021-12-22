Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Declines By 19.6%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

