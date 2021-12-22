Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,633 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

