Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,633 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.