Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after buying an additional 343,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after buying an additional 140,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,408,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89.

