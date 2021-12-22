Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

