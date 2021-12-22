Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 2,042 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,042 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $567.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.36 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $705.17 and its 200 day moving average is $654.49.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

