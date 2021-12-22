Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.