Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,981 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

