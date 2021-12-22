Signaturefd LLC Buys 700 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47.

