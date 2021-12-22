Signaturefd LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

