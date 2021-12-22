Signaturefd LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

