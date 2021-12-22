Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

