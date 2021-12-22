Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $468,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $61,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

