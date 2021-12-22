Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

CNQ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.