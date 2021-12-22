Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

SIMO stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

