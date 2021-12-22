Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Shares Down 18%

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) shares fell 18% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 3,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDPNF)

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.