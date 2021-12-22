Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.97

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.97 and last traded at $133.74, with a volume of 190874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,872. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

