Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Simulations Plus makes up approximately 2.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,295 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLP opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $984.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

