SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00042017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006759 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.