Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

HBAN opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

