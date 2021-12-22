Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

