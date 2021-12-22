Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

