Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.27

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 274000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

