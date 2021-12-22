SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $435.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.75.

SEDG opened at $281.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

