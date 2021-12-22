SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 8.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $262.57 and last traded at $263.88. Approximately 19,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 891,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $177,212,000. Amundi bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

