Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will post $122.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $349.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.17 million to $352.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $510.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $521.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 194,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,793. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

