Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

DTC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,793. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

