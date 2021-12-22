Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
DTC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,793. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.
In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.