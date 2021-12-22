Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $79,780,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

