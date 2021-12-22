Sophia Wu Sells 32,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sophia Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00.

AVPT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 4,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,544. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth $1,529,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.