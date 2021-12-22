SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in November

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 21,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 18,969.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOS stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. SOS has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $15.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

