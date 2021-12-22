Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

