Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.15. Southwest Airlines reported earnings of ($1.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,459. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

