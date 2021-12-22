SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,403 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.94% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $110,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,623,000 after buying an additional 120,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.