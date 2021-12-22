SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Reduced by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,242,000. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,954,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 125,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

