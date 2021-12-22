SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 844,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,286,260 shares.The stock last traded at $114.73 and had previously closed at $115.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,799,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

