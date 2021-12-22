Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) Trading Down 66.3%

Spirits Cap Corp (OTCMKTS:SSCC) was down 66.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80.

About Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Spirts Cap Corp distributes beer and malt liquor products manufactured by Pabst Brewing Company. The Company markets these products principally in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and Westchester County, New York. Spirts Cap Corp, formerly known as CAPITAL BEVERG, is based in Dover, United States.

