SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post earnings per share of $5.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of SRAX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,112. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the third quarter worth $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.