St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,547.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,547.50 ($20.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,602.50 ($21.17). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,599.50 ($21.13), with a volume of 997,665 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.27) to GBX 1,700 ($22.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.38) to GBX 1,800 ($23.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.69) to GBX 1,635 ($21.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,498.75 ($19.80).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,557.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,549.27.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.