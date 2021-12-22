Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SBLUY stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

