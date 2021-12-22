Starbase 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $663,779.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $874,747.72 and approximately $663,779.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

