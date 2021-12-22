Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.65. 250,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,782. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

