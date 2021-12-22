STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.72 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $113.00 million and $8.72 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006766 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

