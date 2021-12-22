State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCI stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

