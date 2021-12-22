State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

CHRW opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

