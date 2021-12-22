State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after buying an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after purchasing an additional 596,088 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

DEI opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

