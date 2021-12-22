State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 642 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.41. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

